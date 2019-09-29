Reviewing Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR)’s and GigCapital Inc. (NYSE:GIG)’s results

Both Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) and GigCapital Inc. (NYSE:GIG) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor Holdings Ltd. 23 2.28 22.28M 1.69 14.90 GigCapital Inc. 10 0.00 1.12M -0.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ichor Holdings Ltd. and GigCapital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ichor Holdings Ltd. and GigCapital Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor Holdings Ltd. 96,408,481.18% 19.7% 8.3% GigCapital Inc. 10,758,885.69% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ichor Holdings Ltd. and GigCapital Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor Holdings Ltd. 0 2 1 2.33 GigCapital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$27.67 is Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 13.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ichor Holdings Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.3% of GigCapital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.76% of GigCapital Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ichor Holdings Ltd. -6.77% 1.2% 0.68% 24.19% 27.19% 54.66% GigCapital Inc. 0.26% 0.34% 1.72% 3.75% 0% 2.72%

For the past year Ichor Holdings Ltd. was more bullish than GigCapital Inc.

Summary

Ichor Holdings Ltd. beats on 12 of the 12 factors GigCapital Inc.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The companyÂ’s gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures components for fluid delivery systems. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

GigCapital, Inc., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Palo Alto, California.