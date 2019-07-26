Reviewing Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR)’s and Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s results

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials businesses, Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor Holdings Ltd. 22 0.82 N/A 1.69 13.77 Cohu Inc. 16 1.26 N/A -1.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ichor Holdings Ltd. and Cohu Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 19.7% 8.3% Cohu Inc. 0.00% -14.9% -8.1%

Liquidity

2.3 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ichor Holdings Ltd. Its rival Cohu Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 2.3 respectively. Cohu Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ichor Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ichor Holdings Ltd. and Cohu Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor Holdings Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Cohu Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$28.5 is Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 10.77%. On the other hand, Cohu Inc.’s potential upside is 44.79% and its average price target is $22.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cohu Inc. is looking more favorable than Ichor Holdings Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Ichor Holdings Ltd. shares and 98.1% of Cohu Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Cohu Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ichor Holdings Ltd. -1.35% -4.98% 9.75% 45.62% -12.99% 42.94% Cohu Inc. -7.5% 13.03% -8.21% -11.72% -29.18% 3.61%

For the past year Ichor Holdings Ltd. was more bullish than Cohu Inc.

Summary

Ichor Holdings Ltd. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Cohu Inc.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The companyÂ’s gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures components for fluid delivery systems. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. The company also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages. Cohu, Inc. markets its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Cohu Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Cohu, Inc. in 1972. Cohu, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, California.