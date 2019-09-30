Reviewing Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR)’s and AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)’s results

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) and AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) compete against each other in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor Holdings Ltd. 23 2.28 22.28M 1.69 14.90 AXT Inc. 4 5.24 35.27M 0.24 18.09

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ichor Holdings Ltd. and AXT Inc. AXT Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ichor Holdings Ltd. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Ichor Holdings Ltd. is currently more affordable than AXT Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ichor Holdings Ltd. and AXT Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor Holdings Ltd. 96,241,900.65% 19.7% 8.3% AXT Inc. 959,492,913.30% 5.1% 4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ichor Holdings Ltd. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival AXT Inc. is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. AXT Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ichor Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ichor Holdings Ltd. and AXT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor Holdings Ltd. 0 2 1 2.33 AXT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s upside potential is 13.73% at a $27.67 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ichor Holdings Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.2% of AXT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Competitively, 10.91% are AXT Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ichor Holdings Ltd. -6.77% 1.2% 0.68% 24.19% 27.19% 54.66% AXT Inc. 2.4% 1.18% -25.22% 3.89% -43.44% -1.84%

For the past year Ichor Holdings Ltd. had bullish trend while AXT Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors Ichor Holdings Ltd. beats AXT Inc.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The companyÂ’s gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures components for fluid delivery systems. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company manufactures its semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. It offers semi-insulating gallium with arsenic (GaAs) substrates, which are used for applications in power amplifiers for wireless devices, and transistors and solar cells for drones. The company also provides semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in opto-electronic products, including high brightness LEDs in backlight wireless handsets and LCD TVs, as well as for automotive, signage, display, and lighting applications; and 3-D sensing using vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. In addition, it offers indium with phosphorous substrates used in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks (PONs), data center connectivity products, silicon photonics, photonic ICs (PICs), terrestrial solar cells (CPV), lasers, RF amplifiers (military wireless), and infrared motion control and infrared thermal imaging products; and germanium substrates for space and terrestrial photovoltaic, as well as optical applications. Further, the company, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, manufactures and sells raw materials for gallium, gallium alloys, indium phosphide poly-crystal, germanium, germanium dioxide, high purity arsenic, pyrolytic boron nitride, and boron oxide. AXT, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force in the United States and China, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Europe and other parts of Asia. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.