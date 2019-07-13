Reviewing ICF International Inc. (ICFI)’s and The Hackett Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)’s results

ICF International Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) and The Hackett Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) have been rivals in the Management Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICF International Inc. 73 1.11 N/A 3.32 22.28 The Hackett Group Inc. 17 1.91 N/A 0.86 18.98

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. The Hackett Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than ICF International Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. ICF International Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICF International Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 5.3% The Hackett Group Inc. 0.00% 27.4% 18%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.66 beta means ICF International Inc.’s volatility is 34.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, The Hackett Group Inc. has beta of 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ICF International Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor The Hackett Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. The Hackett Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ICF International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ICF International Inc. and The Hackett Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ICF International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 The Hackett Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$83.5 is ICF International Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 2.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ICF International Inc. and The Hackett Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.8% and 79.3% respectively. About 3.2% of ICF International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 17.6% of The Hackett Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICF International Inc. -1.75% -3.2% 2.71% 2.91% 14.07% 14.28% The Hackett Group Inc. -1.81% 4.22% -14.26% -13.53% 2.32% 1.81%

For the past year ICF International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Hackett Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors ICF International Inc. beats The Hackett Group Inc.

ICF International, Inc. provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches, collects, and analyses critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; provides assessment and advisory services on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges; and designs, develops, and manages plans, frameworks, programs, and tools that are principal to its clientsÂ’ business performance. It also identifies, defines, and implements technology-based systems and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies designed to match its clientsÂ’ business context; and informs and engages its clientsÂ’ constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and enterprise training and communications programs. ICF International, Inc. serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States and Western Europe. Its executive advisory programs include advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; and best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research. The companyÂ’s benchmarking services conduct studies in the areas of selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, shared service centers, and working capital management. These services are used by clients to establish priorities, generate organizational consensus, align compensation to establish performance goals, and develop the required business case for business and technology investments. Its business transformation programs help clients to develop coordinated strategy for achieving performance improvements across the enterprise; EPM and business intelligence solutions enable clients to enhance the decision-making capability in their businesses; and enterprise resource planning solutions professionals help clients choose and deploy the software applications that best meet their needs and objectives. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.