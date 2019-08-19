Reviewing ICF International Inc. (ICFI)’s and Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:III)’s results

As Management Services companies, ICF International Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) and Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:III) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICF International Inc. 76 1.09 N/A 3.32 25.64 Information Services Group Inc. 3 0.00 N/A 0.13 20.30

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ICF International Inc. and Information Services Group Inc. Information Services Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ICF International Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. ICF International Inc. is currently more expensive than Information Services Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has ICF International Inc. and Information Services Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICF International Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 5.3% Information Services Group Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

ICF International Inc. has a beta of 0.65 and its 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Information Services Group Inc.’s 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

ICF International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Information Services Group Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Information Services Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ICF International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ICF International Inc. and Information Services Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ICF International Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Information Services Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$85.67 is ICF International Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 3.65%. Meanwhile, Information Services Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $5.92, while its potential upside is 134.92%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Information Services Group Inc. is looking more favorable than ICF International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.5% of ICF International Inc. shares and 54.1% of Information Services Group Inc. shares. ICF International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.4% of Information Services Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICF International Inc. 1.53% 15.22% 10.94% 30.54% 16.7% 31.51% Information Services Group Inc. -3.2% -13.65% -22.51% -34.62% -33% -35.85%

For the past year ICF International Inc. had bullish trend while Information Services Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ICF International Inc. beats Information Services Group Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

ICF International, Inc. provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches, collects, and analyses critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; provides assessment and advisory services on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges; and designs, develops, and manages plans, frameworks, programs, and tools that are principal to its clientsÂ’ business performance. It also identifies, defines, and implements technology-based systems and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies designed to match its clientsÂ’ business context; and informs and engages its clientsÂ’ constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and enterprise training and communications programs. ICF International, Inc. serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Information Services Group, Inc. provides technology insights, market intelligence, and advisory services in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence; and technology research and analysis. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company serves private sector clients operating in the financial services, telecommunications, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, transportation and travel, and energy and utilities industries; and public sector customers, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.