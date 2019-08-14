Reviewing Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)’s and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR)’s results

Both Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises L.P. 73 1.50 N/A -0.92 0.00 Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

Demonstrates Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises L.P. 0.00% 24.2% 5.7% Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises L.P. 1 0 0 1.00 Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -19.29% for Icahn Enterprises L.P. with consensus target price of $56.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.5% of Icahn Enterprises L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.92% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Tiberius Acquisition Corporation has 20% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Icahn Enterprises L.P. -0.01% 7.25% 2.63% 13.89% 2.64% 36% Tiberius Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.2% 2% 5.48% 0% 4.08%

For the past year Icahn Enterprises L.P. was more bullish than Tiberius Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Icahn Enterprises L.P. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tiberius Acquisition Corporation.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. The companyÂ’s Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The companyÂ’s Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 7,900 slot machines, 300 table games, and 5,500 hotel rooms. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The companyÂ’s Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The companyÂ’s Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products, such as bed, bath, basic bedding, and other textile products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.