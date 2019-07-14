Reviewing Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)’s and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)’s results

Both Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises L.P. 71 1.38 N/A -0.91 0.00 Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 98.37

Table 1 demonstrates Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Leo Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Leo Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises L.P. 0.00% 24.2% 5.7% Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Leo Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises L.P. 1 0 0 1.00 Leo Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -24.84% for Icahn Enterprises L.P. with average target price of $56.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.5% of Icahn Enterprises L.P. shares and 55.82% of Leo Holdings Corp. shares. Competitively, Leo Holdings Corp. has 24.55% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Icahn Enterprises L.P. -5.22% -2.45% 1.49% 2.81% 7.3% 25.61% Leo Holdings Corp. -0.58% -1.35% 5.03% 0% 0% 5.46%

For the past year Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Leo Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Icahn Enterprises L.P. beats Leo Holdings Corp.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. The companyÂ’s Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The companyÂ’s Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 7,900 slot machines, 300 table games, and 5,500 hotel rooms. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The companyÂ’s Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The companyÂ’s Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products, such as bed, bath, basic bedding, and other textile products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.