Reviewing Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)’s and Its Competitors results

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Icahn Enterprises L.P. has 99.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Icahn Enterprises L.P. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Icahn Enterprises L.P. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises L.P. 0.00% 24.20% 5.70% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Icahn Enterprises L.P. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises L.P. N/A 73 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Icahn Enterprises L.P. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises L.P. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.50 2.60

With consensus target price of $55, Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a potential downside of -18.48%. As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -46.22%. Based on the data shown earlier the analysts’ belief is that Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Icahn Enterprises L.P. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Icahn Enterprises L.P. -0.01% 7.25% 2.63% 13.89% 2.64% 36% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Icahn Enterprises L.P. was more bullish than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a beta of 1.5 and its 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s peers are 10.25% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

Icahn Enterprises L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s peers beat Icahn Enterprises L.P. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. The companyÂ’s Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The companyÂ’s Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 7,900 slot machines, 300 table games, and 5,500 hotel rooms. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The companyÂ’s Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The companyÂ’s Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products, such as bed, bath, basic bedding, and other textile products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.