Reviewing iCAD Inc. (ICAD)’s and Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s results

Both iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) are each other’s competitor in the Technical & System Software industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD Inc. 6 4.23 N/A -0.56 0.00 Evolving Systems Inc. 1 0.36 N/A -1.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of iCAD Inc. and Evolving Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD Inc. 0.00% -118.1% -31.6% Evolving Systems Inc. 0.00% -62.2% -37.6%

Risk & Volatility

iCAD Inc. has a 1.19 beta, while its volatility is 19.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Evolving Systems Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of iCAD Inc. are 1.5 and 1.3. Competitively, Evolving Systems Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. iCAD Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Evolving Systems Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24% of iCAD Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.4% of Evolving Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. iCAD Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.12%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Evolving Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iCAD Inc. -6.73% 0.16% 19.96% 13.95% 113.04% 72.16% Evolving Systems Inc. -1.22% -3.29% -23.46% -39.74% -69.53% -31.86%

For the past year iCAD Inc. had bullish trend while Evolving Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors iCAD Inc. beats Evolving Systems Inc.

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy. It also offers digital mammography computer-aided detection (CAD) products, such as advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in breast imaging, which include PowerLook Mammo Detection, which detects and identifies suspicious masses and micro-calcifications; and PowerLook Advanced Mammography Platform, a computer server residing on a customerÂ’s network that receives patient studies from the imaging modality, performs CAD and density assessment analysis, and sends the CAD results to picture archiving and communication system and/or review workstations. In addition, the companyÂ’s digital mammography CAD products comprise magnetic resonance imaging products to detect breast and prostate cancer; breast tomosynthesis systems; and advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in computed tomography (CT) colonography, including VeraLook that supports the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT colonography. It serves hospitals, ambulatory care centers and free standing radiation oncology facilities, and other office-based uses through sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. iCAD, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Invivo Corp. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides software solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Mexico, and internationally. It offers Real-time Lifecycle Marketing platform, which monitors customer events and behavioral patterns in real-time; Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM card activation solution that allocates and assigns resources to mobile network operators devices that rely on SIM cards; and Mobile Data Enablement solution, a data consumption and policy management solution, which monitors the usage and consumption of data services for wireless carriers and mobile virtual network operators. The company also provides Total Number Management, a scalable and fully automated database solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers, as well as other communication identifiers; and Tertio, a service activation solution for carriers to activate a new subscriber or to add a new service to an existing subscriber, as well as provide an operating environment for carriers to manage their voice, data, and content service needs for their traditional and broadband IP networks. In addition, it offers professional services for the customization, integration, and deployment of its products; and operational support, technical, marketing, and customer engagement consultancy services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.