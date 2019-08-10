Reviewing iBio Inc. (IBIO)’s and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 10.04 N/A -1.10 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 37 1019.65 N/A -5.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates iBio Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Recommendations

iBio Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 consensus target price and a 41.83% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both iBio Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 75.4% respectively. iBio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 45.24%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year iBio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.