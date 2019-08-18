Reviewing iBio Inc. (IBIO)’s and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 10.49 N/A -1.10 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Demonstrates iBio Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us iBio Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares and 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. iBio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 45.24%. Competitively, 13.9% are Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year iBio Inc. has stronger performance than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.