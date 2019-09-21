Reviewing iBio Inc. (IBIO)’s and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 7.18 N/A -1.10 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 10 416.38 N/A -3.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of iBio Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has iBio Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Volatility & Risk

iBio Inc.’s 0.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Prothena Corporation plc on the other hand, has 2.24 beta which makes it 124.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares and 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares. Insiders held roughly 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has weaker performance than iBio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.