Reviewing iBio Inc. (IBIO)’s and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s results

iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 10.50 N/A -1.22 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for iBio Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of iBio Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility and Risk

iBio Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.03 beta. Novo Nordisk A/S’s 0.58 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for iBio Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

iBio Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 9.7%. iBio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 45.24%. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89%

For the past year iBio Inc. was more bullish than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats iBio Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.