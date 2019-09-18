Reviewing iBio Inc. (IBIO)’s and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s results

Both iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 7.37 N/A -1.10 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see iBio Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for iBio Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average target price of $35, with potential upside of 290.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 45.24% of iBio Inc. shares. Comparatively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year iBio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.