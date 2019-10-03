Reviewing iBio Inc. (IBIO)’s and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s results

iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 0.00 8.98M -1.10 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 9 0.00 7.34M -1.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates iBio Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows iBio Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 1,397,447,868.04% -150.6% -43.9% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 83,125,707.81% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both iBio Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 78.8% respectively. About 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 6.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year iBio Inc. was less bearish than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors iBio Inc. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.