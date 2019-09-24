Reviewing iBio Inc. (IBIO)’s and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 7.06 N/A -1.10 0.00 Incyte Corporation 81 8.32 N/A 1.17 72.58

Table 1 highlights iBio Inc. and Incyte Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has iBio Inc. and Incyte Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Risk & Volatility

iBio Inc. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Incyte Corporation’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

iBio Inc. and Incyte Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Incyte Corporation 0 5 3 2.38

On the other hand, Incyte Corporation’s potential upside is 17.38% and its average target price is $91.13.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both iBio Inc. and Incyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 94.7% respectively. 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Incyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance while Incyte Corporation has 33.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats iBio Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.