Reviewing iBio Inc. (IBIO)’s and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s results

We are comparing iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 9.93 N/A -1.10 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.47 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of iBio Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows iBio Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Risk & Volatility

iBio Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.83 beta. From a competition point of view, ImmuCell Corporation has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares and 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. About 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, ImmuCell Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year iBio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ImmuCell Corporation.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation beats iBio Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.