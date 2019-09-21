Reviewing iBio Inc. (IBIO)’s and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s results

Since iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 7.25 N/A -1.10 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.97 N/A 0.61 18.55

In table 1 we can see iBio Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has iBio Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.83 shows that iBio Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has beta of 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for iBio Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s potential upside is 27.75% and its consensus target price is $18.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

iBio Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 76.8%. Insiders owned 45.24% of iBio Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year iBio Inc. was less bearish than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.