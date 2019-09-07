Reviewing iBio Inc. (IBIO)’s and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 7.68 N/A -1.10 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.87 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights iBio Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of iBio Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares and 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares. 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year iBio Inc. has stronger performance than CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.