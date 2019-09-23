Reviewing iBio Inc. (IBIO)’s and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 7.18 N/A -1.10 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 130 104.41 N/A -11.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of iBio Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of iBio Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Risk & Volatility

iBio Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc.’s beta is 2.24 which is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for iBio Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, bluebird bio Inc.’s potential upside is 53.08% and its average target price is $163.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares and 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year iBio Inc. had bearish trend while bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.