Reviewing iBio Inc. (IBIO)’s and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s results

We are comparing iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 10.65 N/A -1.10 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 8.20 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of iBio Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Risk and Volatility

iBio Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Athersys Inc.’s 0.24 beta is the reason why it is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

iBio Inc. and Athersys Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Athersys Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 418.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares and 19.9% of Athersys Inc. shares. About 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Athersys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year iBio Inc. was more bearish than Athersys Inc.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.