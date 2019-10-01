Reviewing iBio Inc. (IBIO)’s and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s results

Since iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 0.00 8.98M -1.10 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 12 -0.16 20.94M -4.25 0.00

Demonstrates iBio Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of iBio Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 1,373,508,718.26% -150.6% -43.9% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 173,057,851.24% -56.5% -42.6%

Volatility & Risk

iBio Inc.’s 0.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a 1.41 beta which is 41.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both iBio Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 89% respectively. iBio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 45.24%. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year iBio Inc. was less bearish than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.