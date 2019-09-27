Reviewing IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC)’s and Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC)’s results

Both IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) and Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBERIABANK Corporation 72 1.34 51.65M 6.71 11.70 Hancock Whitney Corporation 37 1.22 85.03M 3.72 11.17

Table 1 highlights IBERIABANK Corporation and Hancock Whitney Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hancock Whitney Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to IBERIABANK Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. IBERIABANK Corporation is currently more expensive than Hancock Whitney Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows IBERIABANK Corporation and Hancock Whitney Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBERIABANK Corporation 71,736,111.11% 9.2% 1.2% Hancock Whitney Corporation 231,437,125.75% 10.4% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

IBERIABANK Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.49 beta. Hancock Whitney Corporation’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.34 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown IBERIABANK Corporation and Hancock Whitney Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IBERIABANK Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Hancock Whitney Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Hancock Whitney Corporation has an average target price of $42, with potential upside of 9.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.8% of IBERIABANK Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 80.2% of Hancock Whitney Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are IBERIABANK Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Hancock Whitney Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IBERIABANK Corporation 0.59% 3.27% -0.28% 5.27% -5.85% 22.23% Hancock Whitney Corporation 0.58% 4.03% -3.22% -1.35% -17.78% 19.83%

For the past year IBERIABANK Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Hancock Whitney Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors IBERIABANK Corporation beats Hancock Whitney Corporation.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the bank holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities. The company also provides various title insurance and loan closing services for residential and commercial customers; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; equity research, institutional sales and trading, and corporate finance services; and wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations, and trusts, as well as invests in a commercial rental property and purchased tax credits. As of February 16, 2017, it operated 200 bank branch offices and 3 loan production offices in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina; 24 title insurance offices in Arkansas and Louisiana; mortgage representative offices in 64 locations in 10 states; 8 wealth management locations in 4 states; and 1 corporate finance services office in New Orleans. IBERIABANK Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial; commercial real estate; construction and land development; and residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable rate loans; and consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services, investment brokerage services, letters of credit and financial guarantees, and revolving credit facilities. Further, it provides trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals. Additionally, the company provides insurance agency services, discount investment brokerage services, life insurance, and consumer financing services, as well as operates and sells foreclosed assets. It operates approximately 237 full service banking and financial services offices and 277 automated teller machines in Gulf south corridor, south Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern Louisiana; the northern, central, and Panhandle regions of Florida; and Houston, Texas under the Hancock and Whitney Bank brand names, as well as operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Hancock Holding Company and changed its name to Hancock Whitney Corporation in May 2018. Hancock Whitney Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.