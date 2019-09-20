Reviewing IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)’s and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s results

As Internet Information Providers businesses, IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC/InterActiveCorp 229 4.36 N/A 6.97 34.28 Match Group Inc. 69 11.95 N/A 1.71 43.93

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Match Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than IAC/InterActiveCorp. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Match Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC/InterActiveCorp 0.00% 23.9% 9.7% Match Group Inc. 0.00% 136.2% 22.8%

Volatility & Risk

IAC/InterActiveCorp’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Competitively, Match Group Inc. is 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.28 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IAC/InterActiveCorp are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, Match Group Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Match Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for IAC/InterActiveCorp and Match Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 0 10 3.00 Match Group Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

The upside potential is 27.63% for IAC/InterActiveCorp with average price target of $297.4. Match Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $85 average price target and a 7.27% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that IAC/InterActiveCorp seems more appealing than Match Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IAC/InterActiveCorp and Match Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99% and 90.2% respectively. 0.8% are IAC/InterActiveCorp’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.6% of Match Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAC/InterActiveCorp -2.15% 7.66% 6.24% 14.78% 64.26% 30.6% Match Group Inc. -3.51% 9.26% 24.57% 43.52% 124.54% 76.03%

For the past year IAC/InterActiveCorp was less bullish than Match Group Inc.

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats Match Group Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through six segments: Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications, Publishing, and Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, which enables a user to establish a profile and review other peopleÂ’s profiles in 42 languages; and non-dating services, including educational test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The HomeAdvisor segment offers consumer services, such as matching and on-demand services in categories ranging from simple home repairs to larger home remodeling projects; online True CostGuide that provides project cost information; an online library, which comprise articles about home improvement, repair, and maintenance; and tools that assist consumers with the research, planning, and management of their projects. The Video segment operates a video sharing platform and tools to share, manage, distribute, and monetize content online; Websites and properties; and YouTube channels. This segment also provides production and producer services for unscripted and scripted television, feature film, and digital content; and fitness and workout videos through various platforms. The Applications segment develops, markets, and distributes various desktop applications that offer users the ability to access search services and engage in various other activities online; and customized browser-based search applications. The Publishing segment publishes digital content and/or offers search services. This segment provides About.com, Dictionary.com, Investopedia, The Daily Beast, Ask.com, CityGrid, and ASKfm. The Other segment operates ShoeBuy, an Internet retailer of footwear and related apparel and accessories. The company was formerly known as InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products. The company operates in two segments, Dating and Non-dating. It operates a portfolio of approximately 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. The company offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. It also provides various test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.