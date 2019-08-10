Reviewing IAA Inc. (IAA)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Auto Dealerships companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0% of IAA Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.74% of all Auto Dealerships’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand IAA Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.47% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has IAA Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IAA Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|9.10%
|20.87%
|8.03%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares IAA Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IAA Inc.
|N/A
|43
|0.00
|Industry Average
|223.47M
|2.45B
|19.38
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for IAA Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|IAA Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.67
|2.40
|2.91
|2.68
The peers have a potential upside of 7.47%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of IAA Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IAA Inc.
|1.15%
|14.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|27.84%
|Industry Average
|2.73%
|6.85%
|15.33%
|43.06%
|32.46%
|44.02%
For the past year IAA Inc. has weaker performance than IAA Inc.’s peers.
Dividends
IAA Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
IAA Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
