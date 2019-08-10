Reviewing IAA Inc. (IAA)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Auto Dealerships companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of IAA Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.74% of all Auto Dealerships’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand IAA Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.47% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has IAA Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAA Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 9.10% 20.87% 8.03%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares IAA Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio IAA Inc. N/A 43 0.00 Industry Average 223.47M 2.45B 19.38

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for IAA Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IAA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 2.40 2.91 2.68

The peers have a potential upside of 7.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of IAA Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAA Inc. 1.15% 14.11% 0% 0% 0% 27.84% Industry Average 2.73% 6.85% 15.33% 43.06% 32.46% 44.02%

For the past year IAA Inc. has weaker performance than IAA Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

IAA Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

IAA Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.