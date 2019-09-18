Reviewing i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.2% of i3 Verticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.26% of all Business Software & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of i3 Verticals Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Business Software & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has i3 Verticals Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals Inc. 0.00% -1.70% -0.30% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares i3 Verticals Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals Inc. N/A 25 0.00 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for i3 Verticals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.81 2.64

$31 is the average price target of i3 Verticals Inc., with a potential upside of 49.25%. The competitors have a potential upside of 40.20%. Based on the results delivered earlier the research analysts’ opionion is that i3 Verticals Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of i3 Verticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) i3 Verticals Inc. 1.49% -4.86% 20.45% 16.76% 90.85% 18.55% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year i3 Verticals Inc. has weaker performance than i3 Verticals Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of i3 Verticals Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, i3 Verticals Inc.’s competitors have 1.93 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. i3 Verticals Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than i3 Verticals Inc.

Dividends

i3 Verticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

i3 Verticals Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other POS-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.