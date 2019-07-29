Reviewing i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV)’s and eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN)’s results

i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) and eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) have been rivals in the Business Software & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals Inc. 25 2.65 N/A -0.24 0.00 eGain Corporation 9 3.72 N/A 0.07 130.82

Demonstrates i3 Verticals Inc. and eGain Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals Inc. 0.00% -33.5% -3.6% eGain Corporation 0.00% 14.2% -1.9%

Liquidity

i3 Verticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, eGain Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. eGain Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than i3 Verticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for i3 Verticals Inc. and eGain Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 eGain Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, eGain Corporation’s average price target is $10, while its potential upside is 23.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

i3 Verticals Inc. and eGain Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.8% and 80.7%. 0.57% are i3 Verticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, eGain Corporation has 3.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) i3 Verticals Inc. -2.79% -1.17% -6.06% 18.54% 0% -1.58% eGain Corporation -13.56% -14.15% -23.85% 2.63% -16.92% 33.41%

For the past year i3 Verticals Inc. had bearish trend while eGain Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors eGain Corporation beats i3 Verticals Inc.

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other POS-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the company Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage customers across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show customers around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options. In addition, the company offers desktop applications consisting eGain Advisor Desktop, a desktop for customer service advisors in a digital world; eGain CallTrack call logging system; eGain Mail+Social, a application for processing inbound customer emails and providing email customer response; and eGain KnowledgeAgent, which empowers contact center agents with AI-powered knowledge management. Further, it eGain suite includes eGain Operational Analytics for businesses to monitor, measure, and manage their omnichannel contact center operation; eGain Secure Messaging that enables secure messaging for business with their customers; and eGain Notify, an application to deliver automatic reminders, alerts, and updates at various stages of the customer journey. Additionally, the company offers implementation, solution development, systems integration, and training services. It serves retail, telecommunications, financial services, insurance, outsourced services, technology, utilities, government, manufacturing, and consumer electronics industries. eGain Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.