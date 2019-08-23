Reviewing i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV)’s and CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s results

Both i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) and CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) are each other’s competitor in the Business Software & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals Inc. 25 1.74 N/A -0.09 0.00 CyberArk Software Ltd. 122 11.25 N/A 1.45 96.04

Demonstrates i3 Verticals Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has i3 Verticals Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.3% CyberArk Software Ltd. 0.00% 12.1% 8.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of i3 Verticals Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival CyberArk Software Ltd. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.3. CyberArk Software Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than i3 Verticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for i3 Verticals Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 CyberArk Software Ltd. 0 2 7 2.78

i3 Verticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 13.64%. On the other hand, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s potential upside is 17.67% and its consensus price target is $137.22. Based on the data shown earlier, CyberArk Software Ltd. is looking more favorable than i3 Verticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.2% of i3 Verticals Inc. shares and 78.6% of CyberArk Software Ltd. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of i3 Verticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, CyberArk Software Ltd. has 1.85% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) i3 Verticals Inc. 1.49% -4.86% 20.45% 16.76% 90.85% 18.55% CyberArk Software Ltd. -4.13% 9% 9.35% 59.85% 126.82% 87.32%

For the past year i3 Verticals Inc. was less bullish than CyberArk Software Ltd.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors CyberArk Software Ltd. beats i3 Verticals Inc.

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other POS-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud-based assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected. The company also provides Application Identity Manager, which addresses the challenges of hard-coded, embedded credentials, and cryptographic keys being hijacked and exploited by malicious insiders or external cyber attackers; Endpoint Privilege Manager that offers Windows least privilege management and application control software; Cybertinel, which provides cyber security services; and On-Demand Privileges Manager to limit the breadth of access of Unix/Linux administrative accounts. In addition, it offers Shared Technology Platform that integrates operating systems, databases, network devices, security appliances, hypervisors, applications, industrial control systems, and application servers in the datacenter or the cloud; sensitive information management solutions; and software maintenance and support, and consulting services. The company offers its products to energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries, as well as government agencies through resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.