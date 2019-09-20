Reviewing I.D. Systems Inc. (IDSY)’s and Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s results

I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) and Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems Inc. 6 1.91 N/A -0.40 0.00 Sonim Technologies Inc. 11 0.41 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates I.D. Systems Inc. and Sonim Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has I.D. Systems Inc. and Sonim Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems Inc. 0.00% -22.2% -11.7% Sonim Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of I.D. Systems Inc. are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Sonim Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. I.D. Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sonim Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered I.D. Systems Inc. and Sonim Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score I.D. Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sonim Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Sonim Technologies Inc. is $7, which is potential 121.52% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.6% of I.D. Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.3% of Sonim Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. I.D. Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.4% of Sonim Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) I.D. Systems Inc. 4.43% 6.79% 8.5% 0.82% -11.29% 9.66% Sonim Technologies Inc. -20.82% -14.12% 0% 0% 0% 0.73%

For the past year I.D. Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Sonim Technologies Inc.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.