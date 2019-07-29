Reviewing I.D. Systems Inc. (IDSY)’s and Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)’s results

I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) and Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems Inc. 6 2.05 N/A -0.40 0.00 Silicom Ltd. 34 1.78 N/A 2.58 12.07

Table 1 highlights I.D. Systems Inc. and Silicom Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems Inc. 0.00% -12% -6.5% Silicom Ltd. 0.00% 12.9% 11.2%

Risk & Volatility

I.D. Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.89 beta. Competitively, Silicom Ltd.’s beta is 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of I.D. Systems Inc. are 1.9 and 1.7. Competitively, Silicom Ltd. has 5.2 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Silicom Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than I.D. Systems Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both I.D. Systems Inc. and Silicom Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 56.1% and 53.2% respectively. I.D. Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.6%. Comparatively, 43% are Silicom Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) I.D. Systems Inc. -9.98% -12.93% -21.34% -14.17% -16.94% -9.66% Silicom Ltd. -1.39% -16.14% -18.87% -23.92% -19.14% -10.9%

For the past year I.D. Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Silicom Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Silicom Ltd. beats I.D. Systems Inc.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment. In addition, it offers bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches; server to appliance converter products that enable standard servers to be configured as network appliances with front networking ports; and CPE/edge/low end appliance units. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.