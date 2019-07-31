Reviewing I.D. Systems Inc. (IDSY)’s and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s results

Both I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems Inc. 6 2.09 N/A -0.40 0.00 Nokia Corporation 6 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has I.D. Systems Inc. and Nokia Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems Inc. 0.00% -12% -6.5% Nokia Corporation 0.00% -4% -1.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.89 shows that I.D. Systems Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Nokia Corporation’s 0.27 beta is the reason why it is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of I.D. Systems Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Nokia Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. I.D. Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nokia Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for I.D. Systems Inc. and Nokia Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score I.D. Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nokia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Nokia Corporation has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 47.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both I.D. Systems Inc. and Nokia Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 56.1% and 7.4% respectively. About 4.6% of I.D. Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) I.D. Systems Inc. -9.98% -12.93% -21.34% -14.17% -16.94% -9.66% Nokia Corporation -4.22% -15.43% -24.53% -18.74% -24.29% -18.04%

For the past year I.D. Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Nokia Corporation.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.