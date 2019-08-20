Reviewing I.D. Systems Inc. (IDSY)’s and Its Competitors results

As Communication Equipment company, I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.6% of I.D. Systems Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand I.D. Systems Inc. has 6.2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have I.D. Systems Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems Inc. 0.00% -22.20% -11.70% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares I.D. Systems Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for I.D. Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score I.D. Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.47 2.29 2.70

The rivals have a potential upside of 72.78%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of I.D. Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) I.D. Systems Inc. 4.43% 6.79% 8.5% 0.82% -11.29% 9.66% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year I.D. Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

I.D. Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, I.D. Systems Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. I.D. Systems Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than I.D. Systems Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.06 shows that I.D. Systems Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, I.D. Systems Inc.’s rivals are 4.56% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

I.D. Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

I.D. Systems Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors I.D. Systems Inc.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.