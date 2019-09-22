Reviewing I.D. Systems Inc. (IDSY)’s and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)’s results

Both I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems Inc. 6 1.86 N/A -0.40 0.00 Acacia Communications Inc. 57 6.34 N/A 0.47 142.31

In table 1 we can see I.D. Systems Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems Inc. 0.00% -22.2% -11.7% Acacia Communications Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of I.D. Systems Inc. are 1.7 and 1.5. Competitively, Acacia Communications Inc. has 4.9 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acacia Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than I.D. Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for I.D. Systems Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score I.D. Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acacia Communications Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Acacia Communications Inc. is $56, which is potential -13.29% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

I.D. Systems Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.6% and 79.1%. Insiders held roughly 6.2% of I.D. Systems Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 7.6% are Acacia Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) I.D. Systems Inc. 4.43% 6.79% 8.5% 0.82% -11.29% 9.66% Acacia Communications Inc. 3.35% 33.17% 11.12% 55.7% 111.36% 76.76%

For the past year I.D. Systems Inc. was less bullish than Acacia Communications Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Acacia Communications Inc. beats I.D. Systems Inc.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.