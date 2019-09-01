Reviewing Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY)’s and PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)’s results

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (NYSE:HY) and PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) are two firms in the Trucks & Other Vehicles that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. 58 0.27 N/A 1.40 44.27 PACCAR Inc 69 0.90 N/A 6.80 10.32

In table 1 we can see Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. and PACCAR Inc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PACCAR Inc is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 1.3% PACCAR Inc 0.00% 24.6% 8.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.41 beta indicates that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. is 41.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. PACCAR Inc’s 1.25 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, PACCAR Inc has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. PACCAR Inc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. and PACCAR Inc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PACCAR Inc 1 2 0 2.67

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.16% and an $65 consensus target price. PACCAR Inc on the other hand boasts of a $71.33 consensus target price and a 8.80% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. appears more favorable than PACCAR Inc, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. and PACCAR Inc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.3% and 67.1%. About 4.1% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of PACCAR Inc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. 11.52% 12.56% 4.74% -10.34% -3.92% -0.19% PACCAR Inc -2.77% -2.91% -1% 8.32% 11.72% 22.75%

For the past year Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. has -0.19% weaker performance while PACCAR Inc has 22.75% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors PACCAR Inc beats Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships. It also sells aftermarket parts under the UNISOURCE and PREMIER brands to Hyster and Yale dealers for the service of competitor lift trucks. In addition, the company produces forklift truck attachments, forks, and lift tables under the Bolzoni Auramo and Meyer brand names. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

PACCAR Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks worldwide. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. The company sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name. This segment also provides equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owner/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, this segment offers loans and leases directly to customers for acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and sells industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.