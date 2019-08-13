Reviewing HyreCar Inc. (HYRE)’s and Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL)’s results

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) and Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL), both competing one another are Rental & Leasing Services companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HyreCar Inc. 5 2.99 N/A -1.05 0.00 Air Lease Corporation 38 2.37 N/A 4.83 8.66

Table 1 highlights HyreCar Inc. and Air Lease Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HyreCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Air Lease Corporation 0.00% 11.5% 3%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for HyreCar Inc. and Air Lease Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HyreCar Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Air Lease Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

HyreCar Inc.’s upside potential is 193.59% at a $8.25 average target price. Competitively Air Lease Corporation has an average target price of $45.5, with potential upside of 16.67%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, HyreCar Inc. is looking more favorable than Air Lease Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.3% of HyreCar Inc. shares and 88.8% of Air Lease Corporation shares. HyreCar Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Air Lease Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HyreCar Inc. 0.63% -23.5% -44.33% -29.42% -3.92% 33.47% Air Lease Corporation -1.88% 1.09% 7.43% 9.17% -3.4% 38.33%

For the past year HyreCar Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Air Lease Corporation.

Summary

Air Lease Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors HyreCar Inc.

HyreCar Inc. operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway. HyreCar Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 244 aircraft, including 188 narrowbody jet aircraft and 56 widebody jet aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.