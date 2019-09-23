Reviewing Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H)’s and Its Peers results

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) is a company in the Lodging industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.18% of all Lodging’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Hyatt Hotels Corporation has 1.4% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.47% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Hyatt Hotels Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyatt Hotels Corporation 0.00% 11.30% 5.50% Industry Average 4.58% 41.45% 5.68%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Hyatt Hotels Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hyatt Hotels Corporation N/A 75 20.53 Industry Average 167.88M 3.67B 68.25

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Hyatt Hotels Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyatt Hotels Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 2.25 1.88 2.44

$81.33 is the consensus price target of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, with a potential upside of 7.04%. The potential upside of the peers is 44.00%. Based on the results given earlier, Hyatt Hotels Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hyatt Hotels Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hyatt Hotels Corporation -0.85% 0.83% -1.79% 11.91% 0.52% 14.42% Industry Average 1.50% 1.57% 3.41% 13.40% 10.86% 20.89%

For the past year Hyatt Hotels Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hyatt Hotels Corporation are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s competitors have 1.28 and 1.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a beta of 1.05 and its 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.21 which is 21.18% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Hyatt Hotels Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to full and select service hotels, resorts, and residential and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company operates its properties under the Hyatt, Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Residence Club, Hyatt Residences, Hyatt Gold Passport, and Hyatt Resorts brands and trademarks. As of August 3, 2017, its portfolio consisted of 731 properties in 56 countries. It primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal accounts; travel organizations; and a group of individual consumers. The company was formerly known as Global Hyatt Corporation and changed its name to Hyatt Hotels Corporation in June 2009. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.