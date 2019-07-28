Reviewing Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM)’s and Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s results

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) and Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Drug Manufacturers – Major. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hutchison China MediTech Limited 26 12.81 N/A -0.57 0.00 Rockwell Medical Inc. 4 3.17 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hutchison China MediTech Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Rockwell Medical Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -69.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Limited and Rockwell Medical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hutchison China MediTech Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Rockwell Medical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Rockwell Medical Inc.’s consensus price target is $11, while its potential upside is 250.32%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hutchison China MediTech Limited and Rockwell Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.31% and 37.8% respectively. Hutchison China MediTech Limited’s share held by insiders are 6.82%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.8% of Rockwell Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hutchison China MediTech Limited -9.87% -15.85% 5.01% -17.76% -23.42% 14.29% Rockwell Medical Inc. -12.81% -0.2% 40% 13.47% -7.28% 119.91%

For the past year Hutchison China MediTech Limited was less bullish than Rockwell Medical Inc.

Summary

Hutchison China MediTech Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors Rockwell Medical Inc.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments. The company discovers and develops therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases, as well as provides research and development services; and develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, and consumer health products under the Baiyunshan and Shang Yao brands. Its clinical drug candidates include Savolitinib, an inhibitor for treating non-small cell lung, colorectal, and gastric cancer, as well as papillary renal cell carcinoma; Fruquintinib, an oral inhibitor for the treatment of colorectal, non-small cell lung, and gastric cancer; Sulfatinib for treating neuroendocrine tumors, and thyroid and biliary tract cancer; and Epitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for patients with glioblastoma. The company also develops Theliatinib epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor for treating solid tumors, as well as for patients with esophageal cancer; HMPL-523, an oral inhibitor for the treatment of immunology, rheumatoid arthritis, and hematological cancers; HMPL-689, a small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic cancers, autoimmunity and transplant organ rejection, and other related inflammation diseases; HMPL-453, a small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors; and HMPL-004 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. It has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca AB (publ); Eli Lilly and Company; and NestlÃ© Health Science SA. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is a subsidiary of Hutchison Healthcare Holdings Limited.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. It offers products and services for the treatment of end-stage renal disease, chronic kidney disease, iron deficiency, secondary hyperparathyroidism, and hemodialysis. The companyÂ’s lead drug is Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment via dialysate. It also provides Calcitriol, a generic active vitamin D injection, which is indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in dialysis patients. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, Renalpure powder bicarbonate concentrate, and SteriLyte liquid bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including blood tubings, fistula needles, specialized custom kits, dressings, cleaning agents, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. Its concentrated dialysate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. Rockwell Medical, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales agents and distributors. The companyÂ’s targets customers include senior and operating management of dialysis companies, dialysis service providers, nephrologists, clinic administrators, nurses, medical directors, and technical and purchasing personnel. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Wixom, Michigan.