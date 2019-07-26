Reviewing Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM)’s and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s results

This is a contrast between Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Drug Manufacturers – Major and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hutchison China MediTech Limited 26 12.51 N/A -0.57 0.00 Pfizer Inc. 42 4.40 N/A 1.81 22.79

In table 1 we can see Hutchison China MediTech Limited and Pfizer Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hutchison China MediTech Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Pfizer Inc. 0.00% 34.7% 14.5%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Limited and Pfizer Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hutchison China MediTech Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Pfizer Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Pfizer Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50.25 consensus target price and a 17.76% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hutchison China MediTech Limited and Pfizer Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.31% and 76.1%. 6.82% are Hutchison China MediTech Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Pfizer Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hutchison China MediTech Limited -9.87% -15.85% 5.01% -17.76% -23.42% 14.29% Pfizer Inc. 0.49% -2.23% -1.32% -7.07% 14.75% -5.73%

For the past year Hutchison China MediTech Limited had bullish trend while Pfizer Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pfizer Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Hutchison China MediTech Limited.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments. The company discovers and develops therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases, as well as provides research and development services; and develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, and consumer health products under the Baiyunshan and Shang Yao brands. Its clinical drug candidates include Savolitinib, an inhibitor for treating non-small cell lung, colorectal, and gastric cancer, as well as papillary renal cell carcinoma; Fruquintinib, an oral inhibitor for the treatment of colorectal, non-small cell lung, and gastric cancer; Sulfatinib for treating neuroendocrine tumors, and thyroid and biliary tract cancer; and Epitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for patients with glioblastoma. The company also develops Theliatinib epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor for treating solid tumors, as well as for patients with esophageal cancer; HMPL-523, an oral inhibitor for the treatment of immunology, rheumatoid arthritis, and hematological cancers; HMPL-689, a small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic cancers, autoimmunity and transplant organ rejection, and other related inflammation diseases; HMPL-453, a small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors; and HMPL-004 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. It has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca AB (publ); Eli Lilly and Company; and NestlÃ© Health Science SA. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is a subsidiary of Hutchison Healthcare Holdings Limited.

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care. This segment offers products primarily under the Prevnar 13, Xeljanz, Eliquis, Lyrica, Enbrel, Viagra, Ibrance, Xtandi, Advil, and Centrum brands. The EH segment offers products that will lose or have lost marketing patent protection; branded generic products; sterile injectable products; biosimilars; and infusion systems. It provides products under the Lipitor, Premarin family, Norvasc, Lyrica, Celebrex, and Pristiq brand names. This segment also engages in contract manufacturing business. The company has licensing agreements with Cellectis SA and AstraZeneca plc; and collaborative agreements with Eli Lilly & Company and Merck KGaA. It also has a research collaboration and license agreement with HitGen Ltd. to build and screen DNA-encoded libraries in order to discover small molecule leads to be used in drug development; collaboration with Merck and Corning for pharma glass packaging project; and an agreement with InSphero AG to develop a predictive toxicology assay using InSphero 3D InSight human liver microtissues for predicting drug induced liver injury. The company serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, and individual provider offices, as well as centers for disease control and prevention. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.