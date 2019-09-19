Reviewing Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM)’s and Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)’s results

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) and Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) compete against each other in the Drug Manufacturers – Major sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hutchison China MediTech Limited 26 12.97 N/A -0.63 0.00 Novartis AG 87 3.70 N/A 2.91 31.51

Demonstrates Hutchison China MediTech Limited and Novartis AG earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Hutchison China MediTech Limited and Novartis AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hutchison China MediTech Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Novartis AG 0.00% 17.8% 8.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.31% of Hutchison China MediTech Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.1% of Novartis AG are owned by institutional investors. Hutchison China MediTech Limited’s share owned by insiders are 6.82%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.3% of Novartis AG’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hutchison China MediTech Limited 1.55% -4.87% -29.33% -7.23% -36.11% -9.44% Novartis AG -1.86% -0.3% 11.81% 19.34% 22.04% 19.15%

For the past year Hutchison China MediTech Limited has -9.44% weaker performance while Novartis AG has 19.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Novartis AG beats Hutchison China MediTech Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments. The company discovers and develops therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases, as well as provides research and development services; and develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, and consumer health products under the Baiyunshan and Shang Yao brands. Its clinical drug candidates include Savolitinib, an inhibitor for treating non-small cell lung, colorectal, and gastric cancer, as well as papillary renal cell carcinoma; Fruquintinib, an oral inhibitor for the treatment of colorectal, non-small cell lung, and gastric cancer; Sulfatinib for treating neuroendocrine tumors, and thyroid and biliary tract cancer; and Epitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for patients with glioblastoma. The company also develops Theliatinib epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor for treating solid tumors, as well as for patients with esophageal cancer; HMPL-523, an oral inhibitor for the treatment of immunology, rheumatoid arthritis, and hematological cancers; HMPL-689, a small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic cancers, autoimmunity and transplant organ rejection, and other related inflammation diseases; HMPL-453, a small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors; and HMPL-004 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. It has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca AB (publ); Eli Lilly and Company; and NestlÃ© Health Science SA. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is a subsidiary of Hutchison Healthcare Holdings Limited.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segments also franchises ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and other medicines, as well as cell and gene therapies. The Sandoz segment offers active ingredients and finished dosage forms of pharmaceuticals for dermatology, respiratory and ophthalmic, cardiovascular, metabolism, central nervous system, pain, gastrointestinal, and hormonal therapies; active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates primarily antibiotics; protein or other biotechnology-based products; and cytotoxic products for the hospital markets, as well as biotechnology manufacturing services to other companies. The Alcon segment offers eye care products, including ophthalmic surgical equipment, instruments, disposable products, and intraocular lenses for use in surgical procedures to treat cataracts, vitreoretinal conditions, glaucoma, and refractive errors; and contact lenses and lens care products. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with Xencor for the development of bispecific antibodies for treating cancer; and Surface Oncology to access four pre-clinical programs in immuno-oncology. It also has collaboration and licensing agreements with Intellia Therapeutics for the discovery and development of new medicines using CRISPR genome editing technology; and Caribou Biosciences for the development of drug discovery tools. In addition, the company has a clinical research collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to investigate Opdivo (nivolumab) and Opdivo + Yervoy (ipilimumab) regimen in combination with Mekinist as a treatment option for metastatic colorectal cancer. Novartis AG was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.