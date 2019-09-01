Reviewing Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN)’s and WageWorks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE)’s results

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) and WageWorks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) are two firms in the Management Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huron Consulting Group Inc. 52 1.67 N/A 1.00 60.91 WageWorks Inc. 46 4.55 N/A 0.47 108.87

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Huron Consulting Group Inc. and WageWorks Inc. WageWorks Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Huron Consulting Group Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of WageWorks Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Huron Consulting Group Inc. and WageWorks Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huron Consulting Group Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 1.9% WageWorks Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Huron Consulting Group Inc. is 107.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.07. Competitively, WageWorks Inc.’s beta is 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, WageWorks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. WageWorks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Huron Consulting Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Huron Consulting Group Inc. and WageWorks Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huron Consulting Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 WageWorks Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Huron Consulting Group Inc. is $57, with potential downside of -6.88%. On the other hand, WageWorks Inc.’s potential downside is -5.04% and its consensus price target is $48.75. Based on the data shown earlier, WageWorks Inc. is looking more favorable than Huron Consulting Group Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.5% of Huron Consulting Group Inc. shares and 97.2% of WageWorks Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, WageWorks Inc. has 0.33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huron Consulting Group Inc. 10.85% 20.14% 24.56% 28.22% 39.52% 18.83% WageWorks Inc. 0.49% 1.29% 4.75% 65.49% -2.35% 88.4%

For the past year Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than WageWorks Inc.

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the Healthcare, Education and Life Sciences, and Business Advisory segments. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services from strategy setting through implementation in the areas of organizational and resource alignment, clinical transformation, financial and operational performance, patient and caregiver engagement, and technology implementation and optimization to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The Education and Life Sciences segment offers consulting and technology solutions related to business and technology strategy, financial management, operational and organizational effectiveness, research administration, and regulatory compliance to higher education, academic medical center, pharmaceutical and medical device, biotechnology, and research industries. The Business Advisory segment provides enterprise performance management, enterprise resource planning, business intelligence and analytics, customer relationship management, and data management services; and capital advisory, transaction advisory, operational improvement, restructuring and turnaround, valuation, and dispute advisory services. The company serves healthcare, education, pharmaceutical and medical device, financial services, energy and utilities, retail, aerospace, automotive, technology, telecommunications, consumer products, governmental, metals and mining, engineering and construction, hospitality and gaming, logistics, and manufacturing industries. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

WageWorks, Inc. engages in administering consumer-directed benefits (CDBs), which empower employees to save money on taxes, as well as provides corporate tax advantages for employers in the United States. It administers CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as health savings accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care flexible spending accounts (FSAs), and health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), as well as offers commuter benefit services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, and other employee benefits. As of September 13, 2017, it had approximately 6.5 million employee participants from approximately 100,000 employer clients. WageWorks, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.