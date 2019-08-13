Reviewing Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC)’s and Its Peers results

Hurco Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) is a company in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hurco Companies Inc. has 82.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 66.41% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Hurco Companies Inc. has 1.9% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.48% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Hurco Companies Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurco Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.70% 8.50% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Hurco Companies Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hurco Companies Inc. N/A 38 8.79 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

Hurco Companies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Hurco Companies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurco Companies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.17 1.88 2.66

The peers have a potential upside of 41.81%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hurco Companies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hurco Companies Inc. -2.92% -6.23% -11.65% -10.43% -21.67% -4.23% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year Hurco Companies Inc. has -4.23% weaker performance while Hurco Companies Inc.’s peers have 28.85% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hurco Companies Inc. are 3.9 and 1.8. Competitively, Hurco Companies Inc.’s peers have 3.50 and 2.53 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hurco Companies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hurco Companies Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Hurco Companies Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.75. In other hand, Hurco Companies Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.17 which is 16.89% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Hurco Companies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hurco Companies Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) knee mills, tool room bed mills, vertical machining centers, combination lathes, slant-bed lathes, horizontal machining centers, and bridge mills; and double column machining centers, high speed bridge machines, and other machine tools. In addition, the company offers Autobend, a computer control system for metal bending press brake machines; software option products for part programming; and LCM machine tool components and accessories, including CNC rotary and tilt tables, and swivel heads and electro-spindles. Further, it provides installation, warranty, operator training, and customer support services; and sells software options, computer control upgrades, accessories, and replacement parts for its products. The company serves precision tool, die, and mold manufacturers; independent job shops; and specialized short-run production applications, as well as original equipment manufacturers of new metal fabrication machine tools. It sells its products through independent agents and distributors; and direct sales and service organizations under the Hurco, Milltronics, and Takumi brand names. Hurco Companies, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.