Reviewing Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC)’s and Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)’s results

Both Hurco Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) and Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) are each other’s competitor in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hurco Companies Inc. 38 0.80 N/A 3.68 10.48 Image Sensing Systems Inc. 5 1.80 N/A 0.36 14.83

In table 1 we can see Hurco Companies Inc. and Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Image Sensing Systems Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Hurco Companies Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Hurco Companies Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Image Sensing Systems Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Hurco Companies Inc. and Image Sensing Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurco Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 8.1% Image Sensing Systems Inc. 0.00% 21% 17%

Volatility and Risk

Hurco Companies Inc. has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Image Sensing Systems Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

Hurco Companies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Image Sensing Systems Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Hurco Companies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Image Sensing Systems Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hurco Companies Inc. and Image Sensing Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 33.3%. Insiders held 4.1% of Hurco Companies Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.8% of Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hurco Companies Inc. -1.21% -4.15% -4.11% -8.68% -15.5% 7.93% Image Sensing Systems Inc. 1.23% -0.11% 14.19% -6.33% 7.43% 16.98%

For the past year Hurco Companies Inc. was less bullish than Image Sensing Systems Inc.

Summary

Image Sensing Systems Inc. beats Hurco Companies Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) knee mills, tool room bed mills, vertical machining centers, combination lathes, slant-bed lathes, horizontal machining centers, and bridge mills; and double column machining centers, high speed bridge machines, and other machine tools. In addition, the company offers Autobend, a computer control system for metal bending press brake machines; software option products for part programming; and LCM machine tool components and accessories, including CNC rotary and tilt tables, and swivel heads and electro-spindles. Further, it provides installation, warranty, operator training, and customer support services; and sells software options, computer control upgrades, accessories, and replacement parts for its products. The company serves precision tool, die, and mold manufacturers; independent job shops; and specialized short-run production applications, as well as original equipment manufacturers of new metal fabrication machine tools. It sells its products through independent agents and distributors; and direct sales and service organizations under the Hurco, Milltronics, and Takumi brand names. Hurco Companies, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software-based computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. It provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. The company sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.