Reviewing Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC)’s and II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s results

Since Hurco Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) and II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) are part of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hurco Companies Inc. 37 0.70 N/A 3.89 8.79 II-VI Incorporated 38 1.71 N/A 1.62 24.45

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hurco Companies Inc. and II-VI Incorporated. II-VI Incorporated is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Hurco Companies Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Hurco Companies Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of II-VI Incorporated, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hurco Companies Inc. and II-VI Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurco Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 8.5% II-VI Incorporated 0.00% 10% 5.7%

Volatility & Risk

Hurco Companies Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.75 beta. In other hand, II-VI Incorporated has beta of 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.9 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hurco Companies Inc. Its rival II-VI Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 2.1 respectively. Hurco Companies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than II-VI Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Hurco Companies Inc. and II-VI Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurco Companies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 II-VI Incorporated 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average target price of II-VI Incorporated is $41, which is potential 9.30% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hurco Companies Inc. and II-VI Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.3% and 93.3%. About 1.9% of Hurco Companies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of II-VI Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hurco Companies Inc. -2.92% -6.23% -11.65% -10.43% -21.67% -4.23% II-VI Incorporated -2.02% 6.12% 6.52% 19.65% -5.92% 22.3%

For the past year Hurco Companies Inc. has -4.23% weaker performance while II-VI Incorporated has 22.3% stronger performance.

Summary

II-VI Incorporated beats Hurco Companies Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) knee mills, tool room bed mills, vertical machining centers, combination lathes, slant-bed lathes, horizontal machining centers, and bridge mills; and double column machining centers, high speed bridge machines, and other machine tools. In addition, the company offers Autobend, a computer control system for metal bending press brake machines; software option products for part programming; and LCM machine tool components and accessories, including CNC rotary and tilt tables, and swivel heads and electro-spindles. Further, it provides installation, warranty, operator training, and customer support services; and sells software options, computer control upgrades, accessories, and replacement parts for its products. The company serves precision tool, die, and mold manufacturers; independent job shops; and specialized short-run production applications, as well as original equipment manufacturers of new metal fabrication machine tools. It sells its products through independent agents and distributors; and direct sales and service organizations under the Hurco, Milltronics, and Takumi brand names. Hurco Companies, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s II-VI Laser Solutions segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials for use in high-power CO2 lasers, and fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools, as well as offers direct diode lasers for industrial lasers under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brands; compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for optical components, wireless devices, and high-speed communication systems applications; and 6-inch gallium arsenide wafers for use in production of high performance lasers and integrated circuits under the II-VI EpiWorks and II-VI OptoElectronic Devices Division brands. Its II-VI Photonics segment provides crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communication networks, and other various consumer and commercial applications. This segment also offers pump lasers, optical isolators, and optical amplifiers and micro-optics for optical amplifiers for terrestrial and submarine applications. The companyÂ’s II-VI Performance Products segment provides infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for military, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; and engineered materials for thermoelectric and silicon carbide applications. It serves OEMs, laser end-users, system integrators of high-power lasers, manufacturers of equipment and devices for the industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor, medical and life science markets, consumers, U.S. government prime contractors, various U.S. Government agencies, and thermoelectric integrators. The company markets its products through a direct sales force, representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania.