Reviewing Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC)’s and Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s results

We are comparing Hurco Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) and Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hurco Companies Inc. 32 0.00 6.36M 3.89 8.79 Digital Ally Inc. 1 0.00 6.33M -1.82 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Hurco Companies Inc. and Digital Ally Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurco Companies Inc. 19,653,893.70% 11.7% 8.5% Digital Ally Inc. 504,221,761.99% 0% -110%

Volatility & Risk

Hurco Companies Inc.’s 0.75 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Digital Ally Inc.’s 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hurco Companies Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Digital Ally Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Hurco Companies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Digital Ally Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hurco Companies Inc. and Digital Ally Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.3% and 6.2%. Insiders held 1.9% of Hurco Companies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 18% of Digital Ally Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hurco Companies Inc. -2.92% -6.23% -11.65% -10.43% -21.67% -4.23% Digital Ally Inc. 0.88% -17.86% -73.74% -66.86% -54.9% -57.09%

For the past year Hurco Companies Inc. was less bearish than Digital Ally Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Hurco Companies Inc. beats Digital Ally Inc.

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) knee mills, tool room bed mills, vertical machining centers, combination lathes, slant-bed lathes, horizontal machining centers, and bridge mills; and double column machining centers, high speed bridge machines, and other machine tools. In addition, the company offers Autobend, a computer control system for metal bending press brake machines; software option products for part programming; and LCM machine tool components and accessories, including CNC rotary and tilt tables, and swivel heads and electro-spindles. Further, it provides installation, warranty, operator training, and customer support services; and sells software options, computer control upgrades, accessories, and replacement parts for its products. The company serves precision tool, die, and mold manufacturers; independent job shops; and specialized short-run production applications, as well as original equipment manufacturers of new metal fabrication machine tools. It sells its products through independent agents and distributors; and direct sales and service organizations under the Hurco, Milltronics, and Takumi brand names. Hurco Companies, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.