Reviewing Huntsman Corporation (HUN)’s and Valhi Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s results

We are contrasting Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) and Valhi Inc. (NYSE:VHI) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Chemicals – Major Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntsman Corporation 21 0.58 N/A 2.26 9.09 Valhi Inc. 2 0.37 N/A 0.74 2.91

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Huntsman Corporation and Valhi Inc. Valhi Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Huntsman Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Huntsman Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Valhi Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Huntsman Corporation and Valhi Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntsman Corporation 0.00% 6.8% 1.9% Valhi Inc. 0.00% -336.7% 6.8%

Volatility and Risk

Huntsman Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.3 beta. Valhi Inc.’s 3.25 beta is the reason why it is 225.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Huntsman Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Valhi Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Valhi Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Huntsman Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Huntsman Corporation and Valhi Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntsman Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Valhi Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Huntsman Corporation’s upside potential is 30.41% at a $29.33 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Huntsman Corporation and Valhi Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.6% and 3.6%. Insiders owned 2.9% of Huntsman Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Valhi Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huntsman Corporation -5.52% -2% -2.84% -9.83% -35.03% 6.53% Valhi Inc. 1.42% -25.61% -10.04% -34.85% -58.17% 11.4%

For the past year Huntsman Corporation was less bullish than Valhi Inc.

Summary

Huntsman Corporation beats Valhi Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic and inorganic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, propylene oxide, polyols, propylene glycol, thermoplastic polyurethane, aniline, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products. The Performance Products segment provides amines, carbonates, surfactants, linear alkyl benzene, maleic anhydride, other performance chemicals, ethylene glycol, olefins, and technology licenses. The Advanced Materials segment offers basic liquid and solid epoxy resins; specialty resin compounds; cross-linking, matting, and curing agents; and epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane-based formulations. The Textile Effects segment provides textile chemicals, dyes, and inks. The Pigments and Additives segment offers titanium dioxide, functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment, and water treatment chemicals. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, personal care and hygiene, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, medical, packaging, paints and coatings, power generation, refining, synthetic fiber, textile chemicals, and dye industries. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, waste management, and real estate businesses worldwide. The companyÂ’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It offers TiO2 under the Kronos name through agents and distributors. This segment also offers iron-based chemicals, titanium oxychlorides, and titanyl sulfates. Its Component Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms for use in ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, medical cabinetry security, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security applications. This segment also provides stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs, hardware, and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. The companyÂ’s Waste Management segment processes, treats, stores, and disposes radioactive, hazardous, toxic, and other wastes. This segment serves industrial companies, such as nuclear utilities, chemical, aerospace and electronics businesses, and governmental agencies. Its Real Estate Management and Development segment provides utility services to industrial and municipal customers; owns real properties; and develops land holdings for commercial, industrial, and residential purposes. Valhi, Inc. also offers insurance brokerage and risk management services, and holds marketable securities and other investments. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Valhi, Inc. is a subsidiary of Contran Corporation.