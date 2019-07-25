Reviewing Huntsman Corporation (HUN)’s and Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)’s results

As Chemicals – Major Diversified companies, Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) and Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntsman Corporation 22 0.56 N/A 2.22 9.18 Univar Inc. 22 0.44 N/A 1.30 16.99

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Huntsman Corporation and Univar Inc. Univar Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Huntsman Corporation. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Huntsman Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntsman Corporation 0.00% 6.5% 1.9% Univar Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 3.6%

Volatility and Risk

Huntsman Corporation has a 2.24 beta, while its volatility is 124.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Univar Inc.’s 52.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Huntsman Corporation are 1.8 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Univar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Huntsman Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Univar Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Huntsman Corporation and Univar Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntsman Corporation 1 2 4 2.57 Univar Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Huntsman Corporation has a 21.84% upside potential and an average price target of $26.5. Competitively the average price target of Univar Inc. is $28, which is potential 26.01% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Univar Inc. is looking more favorable than Huntsman Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.9% of Huntsman Corporation shares and 94% of Univar Inc. shares. Huntsman Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Univar Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huntsman Corporation 0.74% -16.97% -9.92% -8.29% -36.68% 5.5% Univar Inc. 3.8% -0.58% -4.32% -3.06% -18.18% 24.86%

For the past year Huntsman Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Univar Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Univar Inc. beats Huntsman Corporation.

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic and inorganic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, propylene oxide, polyols, propylene glycol, thermoplastic polyurethane, aniline, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products. The Performance Products segment provides amines, carbonates, surfactants, linear alkyl benzene, maleic anhydride, other performance chemicals, ethylene glycol, olefins, and technology licenses. The Advanced Materials segment offers basic liquid and solid epoxy resins; specialty resin compounds; cross-linking, matting, and curing agents; and epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane-based formulations. The Textile Effects segment provides textile chemicals, dyes, and inks. The Pigments and Additives segment offers titanium dioxide, functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment, and water treatment chemicals. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, personal care and hygiene, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, medical, packaging, paints and coatings, power generation, refining, synthetic fiber, textile chemicals, and dye industries. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Univar Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seed, micronutrients, macronutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feed; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment. The company also provides organic, inorganic, and polymer chemistries; enzymes, surfactants, solvents, dispersants, thickeners, bleaching aides, builders, chelants, alkalis, and other chemicals for the manufacturing of cleaning products; resins, pigments, solvents, thickeners, dispersants, and other additives; and epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxides, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines. In addition, it offers thickeners, emulsifiers, sweeteners, preservatives, leavening agents, and humectants, as well as texturizer and fat replacement products that include xanthan gum, locust bean gum, cellulosics, and guar gum; acidulants and alkalis; and supplements and related products. Further, the company provides chemicals and service, bulk chemicals, and specialty blended products for the energy sector; surfactants, emollients, emulsifiers, rheology modifiers, active ingredients, color, preservatives, and processing aids for the personal care industry; pharmaceutical ingredients and products, such as aspirin, ascorbic acid, caffeine, and ibuprofen, as well as excipients that include phosphates, polyethylene glycols, polysorbates, methylcellulose, stearyl alcohol, and stearates. Additionally, the company offers transportation and warehousing infrastructure, and chemicals and hazardous materials handling services. It distributes its products through warehouse delivery; direct-to-consumer delivery; and ChemPoint.com distribution platform. Univar Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.