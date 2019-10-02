Reviewing Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII)’s and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR)’s results

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE:HII) and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR), both competing one another are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. 211 -5.81 40.29M 18.48 12.36 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 42 0.00 15.58M 2.81 20.10

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. is currently more affordable than Sturm Ruger & Company Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. 19,071,286.57% 48.3% 12.3% Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 37,095,238.10% 19.1% 15.3%

Risk and Volatility

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s 1.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has a 0.39 beta which is 61.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. has a consensus target price of $270, and a 30.77% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.7% and 78.9%. 2% are Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% are Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. -2.3% 1.72% 2.31% 9.34% 0.14% 19.96% Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 2.04% 2.78% 2.21% 5.92% 5.81% 6.16%

For the past year Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. was more bullish than Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. beats Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors to commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, Connecticut.