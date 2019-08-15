Reviewing Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor (HUNT)’s and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSS)’s results

We are comparing Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor (NASDAQ:HUNT) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSS) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor N/A 0.00 N/A 0.16 0.00 CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00

Demonstrates Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor 0.00% 0% 0% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.39% and 66.91%. Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor’s share held by insiders are 26.32%. Competitively, 2.85% are CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to operate in the international maritime shipping industry. It focuses on acquiring vessels, vessel contracts, or one or more operating businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, debt acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Majuro, Marshall Islands.

CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.