Reviewing Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor (HUNT)’s and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor (NASDAQ:HUNT) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor N/A 0.00 N/A 0.16 0.00 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor 0.00% 0% 0% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.39% of Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 26.32% are Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.5% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to operate in the international maritime shipping industry. It focuses on acquiring vessels, vessel contracts, or one or more operating businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, debt acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Majuro, Marshall Islands.