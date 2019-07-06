Reviewing Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. (HCFT)’s and Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)’s results

As REIT – Residential businesses, Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) and Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 3 -16.08 N/A -0.38 0.00 Two Harbors Investment Corp. 14 16.56 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. and Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. and Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0.00% -14% -1.7%

Risk and Volatility

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Two Harbors Investment Corp. has beta of 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. and Two Harbors Investment Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Two Harbors Investment Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus target price and a 17.46% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. and Two Harbors Investment Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 38.8% and 59.5% respectively. Insiders held 1.4% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. -0.57% -1.7% -0.29% 0.58% 12.34% 20.98% Two Harbors Investment Corp. -1.63% -2.22% -4.82% -8.44% -15.13% 3.12%

For the past year Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Summary

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp. and changed its name to Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. in May 2018. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, commercial real estate assets, and other financial assets in the United States. The companyÂ’s target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and non-agency RMBS collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM mortgage loans, and subprime mortgage loans. Its target assets also comprise floating and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and certain non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.